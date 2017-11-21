Construction for new oyster reef planned for Calcasieu Lake - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Construction for new oyster reef planned for Calcasieu Lake

By KPLC Digital Staff
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is planning to construct a new oyster reef in Calcasieu Lake, for the purposes of increasing oyster habitat and fisheries production. 

According to the news release, the project will consist of spreading approximately 12,500 cubic yards of crushed limestone on the lake bottom to create approximately 100-acres of artificial oyster reef near Long Point on the east side of Calcasieu Lake. 

This new construction is tentatively set to begin Monday, Nov. 27 and completed in approximately two weeks.

During the construction process, LDWF advisers boaters to use caution to avoid potentially dangerous flying cultch material.

Since 2007, there have been several small cultch plants constructed in Calcasieu Lake. The most recent cultch plants constructed consisted of three reefs in 2015. Two of the three 2015 cultch plants constructed in Calcasieu Lake were designed to serve as commercially harvestable reefs, while one was constructed outside of the harvest area. 

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is charged with managing and protecting Louisiana’s abundant natural resources. For more information, visit www.wlf.la.gov

