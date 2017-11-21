Not cooking for Thanksgiving? Here's a list of places open on Tu - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Not cooking for Thanksgiving? Here's a list of places open on Turkey Day

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

If you want to go out for a Thanksgiving meal instead of spending the day cooking, try one of these restaurants open on Turkey Day:

Cracker Barrel located at 1100 Pintail Street, Sulphur, is open from 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. For more information, call 337-626-9500

IHOP located at 2601 Admiral King Street, Lake Charles, is open 24 hours. For information, call 337-474-4644.

Isle of Capri Casino: Farmer's Pick Buffet located at 100 Westlake Avenue, Westlake, is open from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. For more information, call 610-241-1618.

L’Auberge Casino Resort: Le Beaucoup Buffet located on 777 Avenue L'Auberge, Lake Charles, is open from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. For more information, call 337-395-7777.

Golden Nugget: The Buffett located at 2550 Golden Nugget Boulevard, Lake Charles, is open from 11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. For more information, call 337-508-7777.

Coushatta Casino Resort: Restaurants at the resort located at 777 Coushatta Drive, Kinder. For more information, call 800-584-7263.

Pitt Grill located at 606 West Prien Lake Rd, Lake Charles is open 24 hours. For more information, call 337-564-6724.

Ryan's located at 4051 Ryan Street, Lake Charles, is open from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. For more information, call 337-477-2107.

Blue Dog Cafe located at 609 Ryan Street, Lake Charles, is open from 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. For more information, call 337-491-8880.

If you know of a restaurant open in the area on Thanksgiving Day, let us know by emailing news@kplctv.com.

