Sulphur Council overrides Mayor's veto of bond ordinance

In a special meeting Monday night, the Sulphur City Council voted to override a veto by Mayor Chris Duncan regarding a $15 million bond issue.

The ordinance allows a $15 million bond issue for various city projects, which Mayor Duncan believes could be paid for without the bond issue.

"Just the interest alone on $15 million based on 5-percent projection is $3.3 million dollars. That's a lot of interest," said Duncan.

The back and forth process ends and the bond issue is approved as the council overrides the mayor’s veto.

"The Council has chosen to override the mayor’s veto tonight because we will not allow him to withhold any upgrades to water, sewer and streets that have been neglected for the past 8 years," Councilman Stuart Moss writes in a statement.

"We have numerous projects over the past 8 years that total close to $14 million dollars under the current Mayor and his administration that have either not been started or have not been completed. The longer the administration does nothing with these projects, the worse off they become and the more costly repairs or replacements will be," Moss says.

Moss says the city will move forward this week with the bond commission and the process should be complete by the end of December.

