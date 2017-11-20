Jennings alum Travis Etienne sets Clemson freshman touchdown record

It's been a freshman season to remember for former Jennings star Travis Etienne. The running back has made his mark at Clemson despite limited opportunities.

That success continued this weekend vs. The Citadel as he rushed for a pair of touchdowns, which broke the touchdown mark for a freshman at Clemson. Etienne has scored 11 touchdowns in 2017 which surpasses former Clemson great and first-round pick C.J. Spiller (10).

Etienne currently leads the Tigers in rushing with 679 yards and 11 scores on just 88 carries (7.7 avg). He's added 26 yards receiving on two catches as well.

Last week, he was named the ACC Rookie of the week.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.