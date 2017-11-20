Kinder man turns himself in after being accused of sexual assault

A Kinder man is accused of sexual assault, according to authorities.

On Nov. 3, a complaint was filed with the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office regarding a sexual assault. The complaint indicated the assault occurred on Oct. 8., according to Commander Ramby Cormier with JDSO.

Tyler Romero, 19, Kinder, turned himself into the Jefferson Davis Sheriff's Office after a warrant for his arrest was obtained for the charge of third-degree rape, said Cormier.

Romero was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail and his bond was set at $50,000.

Romero posted bail on Nov. 20.

