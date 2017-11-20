Boil advisory for parts of Southwest Allen Parish Water District - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Boil advisory for parts of Southwest Allen Parish Water District

By KPLC Digital Staff
KINDER, LA (KPLC) -

Officials have issued a boil advisory for Southwest Allen Parish Water District #2 customers south and east of Kinder and customers west of Cappel Road on La. 190. 

About 500 customers are affected, officials said.

For more information, call 337-738-5621.

