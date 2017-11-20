Former Fenton Housing Authority accused of issuing multiple unau - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Former Fenton Housing Authority accused of issuing multiple unauthorized checks for personal use

By KPLC Digital Staff
FENTON, LA (KPLC) -

An investigative audit of Fenton's Housing Authority in Jeff Davis Parish find the former executive director converted more than $34,000 of dollars of housing authority funds for her personal use.

According to a report by the State Legislative Auditor, Gwen Jackson issued and negotiated 52 unauthorized checks to herself, other Fenton Housing Authority employees and to her family members between March and September 2017.

Jackson resigned in September.

The legislative auditors are now recommending that Fenton Housing Authority seek legal advice to figure out how to move forward, including recovering the funds from the unauthorized checks.

Click HERE to view the full audit report.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

