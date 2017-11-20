Christmas lights around SWLA - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Christmas lights around SWLA

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The following is a list of Christmas light displays around Southwest Louisiana:

Lake Charles

Lake Charles Civic Center
900 Lakeshore Drive

Prien Lake Park
3700 West Prien Lake Road

Shell Beach Drive neighborhood

Trinity Baptist Church
1800 Country Club Road

Sulphur

The Grove at Heritage Square
1211 Ruth Street

Pecan Street neighborhood

Sulphur's Christmas of the Hill
2151 Lynn Trahan Road

Carlyss

Carlyss Light Show Spectacular
1372 Carl Lyons Road

Lawton Christmas Display
Choupique Road

Moss Bluff

Cruze's Christmas light show
Tune your car radio to 88.1FM from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
2193 W. Armand St.

Jennings

Founder's Park
Main Street

Do you know of other light shows or other spectacular light displays in the area? Let us know about them and where they are at newmedia@kplctv.com. Include a web or Facebook address if you have one.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Lake Charles Job Fair Dec. 1

    Lake Charles Job Fair Dec. 1

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 12:49 PM EST2017-11-22 17:49:47 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center will host a job fair from 9 a.m.-noon Friday, Dec. 1, at the center’s Elcie Guillory Room, 2424 Third St., in Lake Charles. 

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center will host a job fair from 9 a.m.-noon Friday, Dec. 1, at the center’s Elcie Guillory Room, 2424 Third St., in Lake Charles. 

    More >>

  • Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 12:32 PM EST2017-11-22 17:32:39 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

  • Christmas lights around SWLA

    Christmas lights around SWLA

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 11:48 AM EST2017-11-22 16:48:16 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The following is a list of Christmas light displays around Southwest Louisiana

    More >>

    The following is a list of Christmas light displays around Southwest Louisiana

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly