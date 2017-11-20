Christmas lights around SWLA

The following is a list of Christmas light displays around Southwest Louisiana:

Lake Charles

Lake Charles Civic Center

900 Lakeshore Drive

Prien Lake Park

3700 West Prien Lake Road

Shell Beach Drive neighborhood

Trinity Baptist Church

1800 Country Club Road

Sulphur

The Grove at Heritage Square

1211 Ruth Street

Pecan Street neighborhood

Sulphur's Christmas of the Hill

2151 Lynn Trahan Road

Carlyss

Carlyss Light Show Spectacular

1372 Carl Lyons Road

Lawton Christmas Display

Choupique Road

Moss Bluff

Cruze's Christmas light show

Tune your car radio to 88.1FM from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

2193 W. Armand St.

Jennings

Founder's Park

Main Street

Do you know of other light shows or other spectacular light displays in the area? Let us know about them and where they are at newmedia@kplctv.com. Include a web or Facebook address if you have one.

