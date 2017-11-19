Multiple agencies respond to Vinton structure fire Sunday

Multiple agencies worked to knock out a structure fire in Vinton Sunday.

Around 3:30 p.m., the Vinton Fire Department responded to a call on Center Street.

Fire was showing through the roof of the burning house in two locations when firefighters arrived, said Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Merchant.

The Calcasieu Ward 7 fire department and the Sulphur Fire Department assisted in getting the flames down quickly.

No one was injured. The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

