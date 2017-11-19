Multiple agencies respond to Vinton structure fire Sunday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Multiple agencies respond to Vinton structure fire Sunday

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Vinton house fire (Source: KPLC) Vinton house fire (Source: KPLC)
Vinton house fire (Source: KPLC) Vinton house fire (Source: KPLC)
VINTON, LA (KPLC) -

Multiple agencies worked to knock out a structure fire in Vinton Sunday. 

Around 3:30 p.m., the Vinton Fire Department responded to a call on Center Street. 

Fire was showing through the roof of the burning house in two locations when firefighters arrived, said Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Merchant.

The Calcasieu Ward 7 fire department and the Sulphur Fire Department assisted in getting the flames down quickly. 

No one was injured. The investigation into the fire is ongoing. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Boil advisory for parts of Southwest Allen Parish Water District

    Boil advisory for parts of Southwest Allen Parish Water District

    Monday, November 20 2017 6:03 PM EST2017-11-20 23:03:54 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Officials have issued a boil advisory for Southwest Allen Parish Water District #2 customers south and east of Kinder. About 500 customers are affected, officials said. For more information, call 337-738-5621. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Officials have issued a boil advisory for Southwest Allen Parish Water District #2 customers south and east of Kinder. About 500 customers are affected, officials said. For more information, call 337-738-5621. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Kinder man turns himself in after being accused of sexual assault

    Kinder man turns himself in after being accused of sexual assault

    Monday, November 20 2017 5:50 PM EST2017-11-20 22:50:01 GMT
    (Source: Jefferson Davis Sheriff's Office )(Source: Jefferson Davis Sheriff's Office )

    A Jefferson Davis man is accused of sexual assault, according to authorities.

    More >>

    A Jefferson Davis man is accused of sexual assault, according to authorities.

    More >>

  • Sheriff's deputies doing robbery prevention detail at mall until Dec. 26

    Sheriff's deputies doing robbery prevention detail at mall until Dec. 26

    Monday, November 20 2017 1:47 PM EST2017-11-20 18:47:52 GMT
    CPSO's command center located at Prien Lake Mall (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)CPSO's command center located at Prien Lake Mall (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

    If you're out shopping at Prien Lake Mall or another Lake Charles shopping center, don't be alarmed if you see an increased presence of law enforcement. 

    More >>

    If you're out shopping at Prien Lake Mall or another Lake Charles shopping center, don't be alarmed if you see an increased presence of law enforcement. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly