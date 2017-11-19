Cowgirls Pick Up 73-53 Win Over LSU-Alexandria

LAKE CHARLES-- Sophomore guard Caitlin Davis had a career game to lead McNeese women’s basketball in a 73-53 win over LSU-Alexandria in the first game of a four game home stand here Sunday.

“We didn’t come out with the energy and intensity to begin the game that I had hoped and we challenged our team at halftime but we had a lot of positives that came out of the game,” said head coach Kacie Cryer.

The Breaux Bridge native ended the game with a double double by scoring a career high 22 points and dished out a career high 11 assists. Davis was 7 of 13 from the field including 8 of 12 from the charity stripe. She also picked up three steals. The last time a Cowgirls had 10 or more assists was in 2016 when former Cowgirl point guard Jayln Johnson had 12 against Southeastern Louisiana.

“Caitlin Davis played fantastic. She had that look in her face that I love to see from our point guard. We had a couple of players that played well also and some that didn’t a their best game. Jasmyn Carswell was all over the boards tonight, she played aggressive,” Cryer said.

Davis was one of four Cowgirls to score in double digits. Bre’Ashlee Jones and Dede Sheppard added 11 points and Keara Hudnall chipped in 10 points. Jasmyn Carswell led all players with a game high 12 rebounds, seven coming on offense.

McNeese (2-1) used a press to upstart its offense then continued to keep the tempo up throughout the game and held a 38-26 halftime lead. Davis had seven of her 11 assists on the first half and Carswell had seven rebounds at the half.

The Cowgirls outscored the Generals 36-12 in the paint with 18 points coming off second chances.

McNeese held the lead throughout the game and held as much as a 25-point lead late in the third quarter. LSUA got as close as 12 points in the final period before McNeese ended the game on a 12-4 run. During that run, Davis scored seven of the Cowgirls’ final points of the game.

LSUA (0-1) was led in scoring and rebounding by Katie Lemieux’s 20 points and seven rebounds. Lemieux was 9 of 16 from the field including one three-pointer.

“We have to move forward and keep getting better and better everyday and that’s what this group is going to do,” said Cryer.

McNeese will host Grambling at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 22 in the first game of a doubleheader with the Cowboys.

