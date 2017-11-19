Food for Seniors program feeds hundreds - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Food for Seniors program feeds hundreds

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Eliminating hunger for thousands of our senior citizens and keeping their minds at ease - that's the mission of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury's Food for Seniors service.

Every third Friday of the month, senior residents of Calcasieu Parish can sign up to receive a box of food, but it's a lot more than that.

“A lot of people, if they didn't have this, they couldn't make it, and I know some of them wouldn't have anything to eat,” said Betty Landry, a recipient of the Food for Seniors program.

She's all smiles as she comes to pick up her monthly supplies.

“We get cheese, we get rice, we get fruit, and these things sometimes we cannot buy,” said Landry. “I think everyone should come here. They're kind. The workers are kind and sweet.”

The Sulphur Senior Center is just one of the 16 locations around the parish where people over the age of 60 can come pick up a 40-to-50-pound box of nutritional, easy-to-cook food, provided by Catholic charities.

“A lot of these seniors are on fixed income and usually by the end of the month they've run out of their food stamps to get their food, so this will help them to carry their load to the end of the month, till the first, when they get their social security checks,” said volunteer Adele Mart.

She says there are 290 residents being served at this location with the help of the Sulphur police, fire, and public works departments.

The senior center not only serves as a pickup location, but also has its own resources, eager to share them with the community.

Click HERE to learn more about the senior center.

Program organizers say they are continuously looking for more residents to help. Call 337-721-4020 to sign up.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Boil advisory for parts of Southwest Allen Parish Water District

    Boil advisory for parts of Southwest Allen Parish Water District

    Monday, November 20 2017 6:03 PM EST2017-11-20 23:03:54 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Officials have issued a boil advisory for Southwest Allen Parish Water District #2 customers south and east of Kinder. About 500 customers are affected, officials said. For more information, call 337-738-5621. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Officials have issued a boil advisory for Southwest Allen Parish Water District #2 customers south and east of Kinder. About 500 customers are affected, officials said. For more information, call 337-738-5621. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Kinder man turns himself in after being accused of sexual assault

    Kinder man turns himself in after being accused of sexual assault

    Monday, November 20 2017 5:50 PM EST2017-11-20 22:50:01 GMT
    (Source: Jefferson Davis Sheriff's Office )(Source: Jefferson Davis Sheriff's Office )

    A Jefferson Davis man is accused of sexual assault, according to authorities.

    More >>

    A Jefferson Davis man is accused of sexual assault, according to authorities.

    More >>

  • Sheriff's deputies doing robbery prevention detail at mall until Dec. 26

    Sheriff's deputies doing robbery prevention detail at mall until Dec. 26

    Monday, November 20 2017 1:47 PM EST2017-11-20 18:47:52 GMT
    CPSO's command center located at Prien Lake Mall (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)CPSO's command center located at Prien Lake Mall (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

    If you're out shopping at Prien Lake Mall or another Lake Charles shopping center, don't be alarmed if you see an increased presence of law enforcement. 

    More >>

    If you're out shopping at Prien Lake Mall or another Lake Charles shopping center, don't be alarmed if you see an increased presence of law enforcement. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly