Food for Seniors program feeds hundreds

Eliminating hunger for thousands of our senior citizens and keeping their minds at ease - that's the mission of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury's Food for Seniors service.

Every third Friday of the month, senior residents of Calcasieu Parish can sign up to receive a box of food, but it's a lot more than that.

“A lot of people, if they didn't have this, they couldn't make it, and I know some of them wouldn't have anything to eat,” said Betty Landry, a recipient of the Food for Seniors program.

She's all smiles as she comes to pick up her monthly supplies.

“We get cheese, we get rice, we get fruit, and these things sometimes we cannot buy,” said Landry. “I think everyone should come here. They're kind. The workers are kind and sweet.”

The Sulphur Senior Center is just one of the 16 locations around the parish where people over the age of 60 can come pick up a 40-to-50-pound box of nutritional, easy-to-cook food, provided by Catholic charities.

“A lot of these seniors are on fixed income and usually by the end of the month they've run out of their food stamps to get their food, so this will help them to carry their load to the end of the month, till the first, when they get their social security checks,” said volunteer Adele Mart.

She says there are 290 residents being served at this location with the help of the Sulphur police, fire, and public works departments.

The senior center not only serves as a pickup location, but also has its own resources, eager to share them with the community.

Click HERE to learn more about the senior center.

Program organizers say they are continuously looking for more residents to help. Call 337-721-4020 to sign up.

