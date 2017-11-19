Suspect in deadly Sulphur shooting arrested

The suspect in a deadly Saturday afternoon shooting in Sulphur has been arrested.

At 1 p.m. on Nov. 18, officers were called to the 1300 block of South Post Oak Road in reference to a shooting, said Sulphur Police Chief Lewis Coats.

Upon arriving, officers found that David Reed III, 24, of Sulphur, had been shot and that the suspect had fled the scene.

Reed was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses identified the shooter as 17-year-old Blake Poullard of Lake Charles, said Coats.

Later Saturday afternoon, investigators located Poullard at an apartment complex in Sulphur. Poullard was arrested without incident and charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators also charged two juveniles with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder for their part in assisting Poullard or concealing his whereabouts. Additional arrests are expected, said Coats.

Detective Don Briscoe is the lead investigator in the case. Coats asks anyone with information about the case to contact the Sulphur Police Department at 337-527-4550.

