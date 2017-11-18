High-speed chase on I-10 ends in arrest of Texas man

A motorcyclist is in custody after taking authorities on a high-speed speed chase from Texas to Louisiana.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers said Matthew Fontenot, 26, of Orange, Texas, failed to stop for law enforcement for speeding on his bike. Fontenot continued eastbound on I-10 into Louisiana, where he was arrested at a Love's truck stop in Vinton.

Officials said Fontenot was taken into custody by Louisiana State Police and faces several misdemeanor and felony charges.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.