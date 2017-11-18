Stump beats Weidner by only a second in the girls 200 yard freestyle

SULPHUR, LA – The Division I swimming championship finals wrapped up Saturday at the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Championship Swim Meet at the SPAR Aquatic Center in Sulphur.
Below are the results of our coverage areas.
@Barbe_HS Natalie Stump beats @SulphurTor Sydney Weidner by only a second in the girls 200 yard freestyle.#SWLApreps pic.twitter.com/eMuiDQT8zD— Taylor Verrico (@TVerricoKPLC) November 19, 2017
FULL RESULTS CAN BE FOUND HERE.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle
1. Stump, Natalie FR Barbe High School 1:56.22
2. Weidner, Sydney SO Sulphur High School 1:57.21
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle
2. Stump, Natalie FR Barbe High School 5:15.52
3. Weidner, Sydney SO Sulphur High School 5:20.95
Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
publicfile@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.