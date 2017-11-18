Stump beats Weidner by only a second in the girls 200 yard frees - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Stump beats Weidner by only a second in the girls 200 yard freestyle

Posted By Taylor Verrico, Sports Reporter
SULPHUR, LA – The Division I swimming championship finals wrapped up Saturday at the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Championship Swim Meet at the SPAR Aquatic Center in Sulphur.

Below are the results of our coverage areas.

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle

1. Stump, Natalie FR Barbe High School 1:56.22

2. Weidner, Sydney SO Sulphur High School 1:57.21

Girls 500 Yard Freestyle

2. Stump, Natalie FR Barbe High School 5:15.52

3. Weidner, Sydney SO Sulphur High School 5:20.95

