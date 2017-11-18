Stump beats Weidner by only a second in the girls 200 yard freestyle

SULPHUR, LA – The Division I swimming championship finals wrapped up Saturday at the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Championship Swim Meet at the SPAR Aquatic Center in Sulphur.

Below are the results of our coverage areas.

@Barbe_HS Natalie Stump beats @SulphurTor Sydney Weidner by only a second in the girls 200 yard freestyle.#SWLApreps pic.twitter.com/eMuiDQT8zD — Taylor Verrico (@TVerricoKPLC) November 19, 2017

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle

1. Stump, Natalie FR Barbe High School 1:56.22

2. Weidner, Sydney SO Sulphur High School 1:57.21

Girls 500 Yard Freestyle

2. Stump, Natalie FR Barbe High School 5:15.52

3. Weidner, Sydney SO Sulphur High School 5:20.95

