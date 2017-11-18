Voters talk about low turnout Saturday

So many people on the road. Some passing one sign, begging people to vote.

Eighty-four: that's how many people stopped and voted at Prien Lake Elementary just as the clock hit noon.

"I think everybody should have some kind of voice in what's happening civically," said voter Charles McNeely.

So what's on the ballot bringing these voters out?

"I was just interested in the bond proposals, and the treasurer election," said voter Aaron Collier.

"Couple of tax things that are of interest to me, and of course treasurer is a big deal," said voter Michael Sober.

While the state treasurer race is big, many voters were mostly concerned about the school board's bond proposals in their district.

"I teach at McNeese and I really want to make everything possible for students who are thinking about going to McNeese or other universities, to give them everything they need," said McNeely.

An hour and a new polling location later, the numbers are a little higher, but commissioners would like to have a lot more.

But these voters feel different emotions when they think about how many people still choose not to come out and vote.

"I don't think people really understand how important it is to voice your opinions," said voter Lisa Sober.

"We need to do what we can to vote when we can vote," said voter Jerry Woolman. "It's a privilege, and we need to exercise that right."

And while voting is a choice, those who do it say it's a choice they'll always be willing to make time for.

"My family and I will always be here on these days, and do what needs to be done," said McNeely.

