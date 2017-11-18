New Orleans may have to refund $28M in traffic camera fines

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A judge says New Orleans must refund as much as $28 million in fines collected from tickets based on traffic cameras.
Ad hoc Judge Robert Burns ruled recently that nearly the first three years of such tickets were invalid.
Plaintiffs' attorney Joseph McMahon tells The Advocate and Nola.com | The Times-Picayune that the judge ruled the tickets were invalid because the city had the Department of Public Works handle enforcement.
He said Friday that there may be as many as 250,000 tickets involved.
He also says there probably won't be any quick payments. He says the city probably will appeal, and there probably are millions of dollars in earlier unpaid judgments.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
