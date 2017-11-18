UPDATE: Power restored for most Entergy customers in Lake Charle - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

UPDATE: Power restored for most Entergy customers in Lake Charles

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Entergy outages in Lake Charles (Source: Entergy) Entergy outages in Lake Charles (Source: Entergy)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Most Entergy customers in Lake Charles have had their power restored after numerous outages occurred Saturday.

Nearly 1,800 customers were without power around noon. According to the company's online power outage map, the outages were in the area of Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • ELECTION RESULTS - Nov. 18

    ELECTION RESULTS - Nov. 18

    Sunday, November 19 2017 12:02 PM EST2017-11-19 17:02:22 GMT
    (Source: Secretary of State)(Source: Secretary of State)

    Results from the Nov. 18 State Treasurer election.

    More >>

    Results from the Nov. 18 State Treasurer election.

    More >>

  • Nov. 18 election results: Calcasieu Parish bonds and taxes

    Nov. 18 election results: Calcasieu Parish bonds and taxes

    Sunday, November 19 2017 12:15 AM EST2017-11-19 05:15:13 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    FPD No. One of Wd. Six (Bond) -- $3.8M Bond - BOC - 20 Yrs.: Shall Fire Protection District No. One of Ward Six of the Parish of Calcasieu, Louisiana, incur debt and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $3,800,000 for a period not to exceed twenty (20) years from the date thereof, with interest at a rate not exceeding 5.0% per annum, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining or operating fire protection facilities, machinery and equipment, including b...

    More >>

    FPD No. One of Wd. Six (Bond) -- $3.8M Bond - BOC - 20 Yrs.: Shall Fire Protection District No. One of Ward Six of the Parish of Calcasieu, Louisiana, incur debt and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $3,800,000 for a period not to exceed twenty (20) years from the date thereof, with interest at a rate not exceeding 5.0% per annum, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining or operating fire protection facilities, machinery and equipment, including b...

    More >>

  • Nov. 18 election results: Calcasieu Parish School Board bonds

    Nov. 18 election results: Calcasieu Parish School Board bonds

    Saturday, November 18 2017 11:56 PM EST2017-11-19 04:56:30 GMT
    CPSB logo (Source: CPSB)CPSB logo (Source: CPSB)

    Several parish bonds are on the Nov. 18 ballot in Calcasieu Parish. A bond is a way to borrow money that will have to be paid back, by you, the taxpayer. This is what the Calcasieu Parish School Board is putting on the November ballot for residents to consider in areas of Lake Charles and Westlake.  School District No. 23 -- $56.3M Bond - SB - 20 Yrs.: Shall School District No. 23 of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana ("District"), incur debt and i...

    More >>

    Several parish bonds are on the Nov. 18 ballot in Calcasieu Parish. A bond is a way to borrow money that will have to be paid back, by you, the taxpayer. This is what the Calcasieu Parish School Board is putting on the November ballot for residents to consider in areas of Lake Charles and Westlake.  School District No. 23 -- $56.3M Bond - SB - 20 Yrs.: Shall School District No. 23 of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana ("District"), incur debt and i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly