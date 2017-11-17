ELECTION RESULTS - Nov. 18

Results from the Nov. 18 State Treasurer election.More >>
FPD No. One of Wd. Six (Bond) -- $3.8M Bond - BOC - 20 Yrs.: Shall Fire Protection District No. One of Ward Six of the Parish of Calcasieu, Louisiana, incur debt and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $3,800,000 for a period not to exceed twenty (20) years from the date thereof, with interest at a rate not exceeding 5.0% per annum, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining or operating fire protection facilities, machinery and equipment, including b...More >>
Several parish bonds are on the Nov. 18 ballot in Calcasieu Parish. A bond is a way to borrow money that will have to be paid back, by you, the taxpayer. This is what the Calcasieu Parish School Board is putting on the November ballot for residents to consider in areas of Lake Charles and Westlake. School District No. 23 -- $56.3M Bond - SB - 20 Yrs.: Shall School District No. 23 of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana ("District"), incur debt and i...More >>
Voters in Allen, Jeff Davis and Vernon parishes approved a dozen tax propositions on their ballots Saturday - and Oakdale chose its city marshal. Click HERE to view election results. Michael "Freck" Slaney defeated Joseph "Jody" Chamberlain in a runoff for Oakdale City Marshal. Slaney, R, received 871 votes (59 percent) and Chamberlain, independent, received 617 votes (41 percent).More >>
Louisiana voters have elected John Schroder as their new state treasurer.More >>
