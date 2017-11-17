CPSO handing out turkeys not tickets

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office teamed up with the owners of a local 5 Star convenience store to spread a little holiday cheer.

Deputies were handing out Thanksgiving turkeys instead of tickets to citizens of the parish. Motorists would be pulled over for minor violations such as not wearing a seatbelt or speeding and instead of receiving a ticket, got a holiday turkey.

50 turkeys were donated to the Sheriff's Office for the event.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.