BBB warns of phone scam with local numbers

Results from the Nov. 18 State Treasurer election.More >>
Through the rest of tonight, we will have skies clearing with rain chances going down. Temperatures will cool down to the mid to upper 40s tonight, so it will be much cooler from last night. With the clouds clearing, that will allow temperatures to quickly fall. Sunday will be a great day to get outside! We will have much cooler temperatures with highs in the lower 60s! There will also be sunny skies with no chance for any rain! You could not ask for a better way to finish the weekend!More >>
A judge says New Orleans must refund as much as $28 million in fines collected from tickets based on traffic cameras.More >>
Southwest Louisiana mugshots for November. Mobile users, click HERE to see the mugshots. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Nearly 1,800 Entergy customers are without power in Lake Charles early Saturday afternoon. According to the company's online power outage map, the outages are in the area of Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, along East Prien Lake Road.More >>
