Authorities say suspects in Moss Bluff vehicle burglaries caught on camera

Authorities are searching for suspects in a rash of vehicle robberies in Moss Bluff.

The suspects broke into numerous vehicles in the areas of Poeyfarre Road, E. Michael Square, N. Michael Square, Erble Lane, N. Perkins Ferry Road, and Coffey Road during the night of Nov. 16 and the early morning hours of Nov. 17, according to a post on the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Detectives with the Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit (VCIU) are attempting to identify the suspects seen in the photos.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the burglaries to call CPSO VCIU detective Sr. Sgt. Edwardo Borda at 337-431-8010 or call Crimestoppers at 337-439-2222.

