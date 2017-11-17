Some graves still disturbed from September flooding at Niblett's Bluff Cemetery

For the second time in less than two years some families must rebury their loved ones laid to rest in Niblett's Bluff Cemetery. The graves were disturbed in September flooding. But this time, there's no federal funding for reburial - at least so far.

Some, whose loved ones are buried at the cemetery, are stunned--since it's the second time since march of 2016.

Michael Manuel has loved ones there including his adopted grandmother and his nephew who need to be reburied.

"It's very heartbreaking, of course. To lose a family member is horrific. To rebury them for the second time is awful," said Manuel.

Officials at the Calcasieu Coroner's Office confirm 16 caskets with identified remains are being stored in Lake Charles and 14 vaults, which store caskets, are out of place.

"This is not the worst of what's out here. It looks like toothpicks have been thrown around out here of vaults, just on top of each other, upside down, and a lot of the vaults are empty because the caskets literally floated up and away," said Manuel.

Again, the bodies have been recovered and identified and are being stored at the coroner's office.

Another concern is that the cemetery is historically significant, explains John Reaud.

"What is now Niblett's Bluff, back in the 1840s during the Civil War, was a major fortress known as Millspaw's Bluff. It was a stronghold during the 1840s, 1850s during the Civil War," he said.

And there are veterans buried here, some from the Civil War...

"Many of our patriots that fought and died during the Civil War are buried right here where I'm standing. I believe in this country and I believe that if men and women suffer and die for this country they should be taken care of," said Reaud.

Manuel and Reaud blame not Hurricane Harvey but the Sabine River Authority for when water was released.

"The only time the Niblett's Bluff area ever gets flooded is when Toledo Bend releases the water at the dam," said Manuel.

In 2016 federal dollars paid for reburial, but this time FEMA individual assistance aid was denied in Louisiana, and so far, there has been no money provided to fix the cemetery. However, officials from the coroner's office say that is under appeal.

A spokesperson for the Sabine River Authority says their attorney has told them not to comment due to pending litigation.

Both Manuel and Reaud say they have lawsuits against the Sabine River Authority.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.