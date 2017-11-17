West Calcasieu Solid Waste Center to reopen Saturday; East Calcasieu site to close Nov. 21

The West Calcasieu Solid Waste Center will reopen Saturday, Nov. 18, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

The center, located at 2915 Post Oak Road in Sulphur, has been closed around a month for construction.

The East Calcasieu site, located at 5500 B Swift Plant Road in Lake Charles, will close for construction beginning Tuesday, Nov. 21. The closure will last an estimated 6-8 weeks, according to CPPJ.

Both Solid Waste Convenience Centers are receiving upgrades; the East Calcasieu site is expanding to allow for more containers and increased capacity.

Both sites will receive surface improvements and will also be equipped with new sheds for temporary storage of recyclable items, according to CPPJ.

Although the West Calcasieu site will reopen, CPPJ asks the public to please note that the site will not accept batteries until the new battery shelter is completed sometime in December.

For more information on the parish’s Solid Waste Convenience centers, you can visit www.cppj.net.

