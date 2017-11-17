Vernon Sheriff asking for help finding man last seen in late Oct - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Vernon Sheriff asking for help finding man last seen in late October

By KPLC Digital Staff
Alex Spurgeon (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office) Alex Spurgeon (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public for information to help find a missing person.

Family members of Alex Spurgeon, 23, of Lacamp, filed a missing persons report on Nov. 15, in which they indicated they have not seen nor spoken with Spurgeon since late October, according to Rhonda Jordan, VPSO spokeswoman.

VPSO is trying to confirm the safety and well-being of Spurgeon, who may be driving a 1995 Geo Tracker, which is red in color with a black rag top, and which has a repair with red duct tape. The vehicle bears Louisiana License Plate # BEL 249.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alex Spurgeon can contact VPSO at 337-238-1311.

