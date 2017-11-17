Toys for Tots accepting donations in Calcasieu - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Toys for Tots accepting donations in Calcasieu

By KPLC Digital Staff
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is now collecting toys for the annual Toys for Tots holiday campaign.

Collection boxes have been placed at several locations in Calcasieu Parish. Area residents are asked to drop off new, unwrapped toys, for children up to 12 years of age, at any of the following locations:

  • Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2011 Ryan St., Lake Charles
  • Walmart Supercenter, 3415 Gerstner Memorial Blvd., Lake Charles
  • Walmart Neighborhood Market, 260 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy., Moss Bluff
  • Walmart Supercenter, 3451 Nelson Road, Lake Charles
  • Walmart Supercenter, 525 N. Cities Service Highway, Sulphur
  • Southwest Beverage, 3001 Industrial Ave., Lake Charles.

Residents can also donate toys at two upcoming Toys for Tots toy collection events ­- “Stuff a Bus” will be held from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Sulphur Walmart and “Stuff a Truck” will be held 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Nov. 30 - Dec. 2 at the Nelson Road Walmart.

Registration for eligible residents wishing to receive toys through the program ended Nov. 8

A project of U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and coordinated through the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Human Services Department, Toys for Tots served more than 2,500 children in Calcasieu Parish in 2016, according to CPPJ.

The campaign continues until Dec. 15. The toys will be distributed from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 at the Lake Charles Civic Center. Children must be present to receive toys.

For information on how or what to donate, CPPJ asks that you call Vida Riggs, Toys for Tots coordinator, at 337-721-4024.

