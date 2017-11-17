CONSIDER THIS: CPSB bond issue - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CONSIDER THIS: CPSB bond issue

By John Ware, General Manager
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Tomorrow is another election day. In Calcasieu Parish, voters need to decide on bond issues for the school board.

I’ll continue to say that KPLC’s role is not to tell you how you should vote, and we won’t do that. But we will encourage you to vote. Don’t let someone else decide for you.

Personally, I never really met a tax I liked very much, but I do like having government services. I want a strong police force, good fire protection, and I also happen to support good education.

We as a community should decide what we want, and then we should have the courage to pay for that.

That doesn’t mean this particular bond issue is the right solution at the right time, nor are we suggesting that it’s not - you have to decide that. I would encourage you to find out more about it before voting yes or no; there are compelling arguments on both sides.

For more information, KPLC’s story on the issue can be seen online. But I also suggest you go to the Calcasieu Parish School Board website, cpsb.org.

On the side of the screen you’ll see quick links to the information for your district. Clicking on them leads to a list of questions. Selecting a question gets you an answer.

By the way, your school board representatives for your district are also shown on the questions page - including their phone numbers and email addresses. They are your elected officials. Don’t hesitate to contact them if you need information before making a decision.

And then whether you are “yes” or “no” on these bonds, let your voice be heard by casting your vote Saturday. We’ll have the results for you Saturday night on KPLC and kplctv.com.

