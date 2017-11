TOUCHDOWN LIVE: Second round scores and highlights

Click HERE for KPLC's live scoreboard.

No. 30 Westlake almost came away with another playoff upset, but No. 14 Northwest came from behind to win 31-21 in the second round of the playoffs.

Westlake (5-7) upset No. 3 Jena 27-20 in the first round of the playoffs to reach the matchup with Northwest.

Five Southwest Louisiana teams won Friday night to reach next week's quarterfinals: Barbe, Jennings, Kinder, Welsh and Basile.

QUARTERFINAL PAIRINGS

CLASS 5A

(9) Barbe (11-1) at (1) West Monroe

CLASS 3A

(18) Crowley (8-4) at (10) Jennings (9-2)

CLASS 2A

(8) Kinder (7-5) at (1) Welsh (10-1)

CLASS 1A

(7) Basile (9-3) at (2) Oak Grove (11-1)

SECOND ROUND HIGHLIGHTS

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEATURES



SECOND ROUND GAMES

CLASS 5A

(9) Barbe (11-1) at (8) Destrehan (9-3)

FINAL SCORE: Barbe 22, Destrehan 14

CLASS 4A

(11) Rayne (9-2) at (6) Leesville (10-2)

FINAL SCORE: Rayne 28, Leesville 7

CLASS 3A

(12) Iota (9-3) at (5) Kaplan (9-3)

FINAL SCORE: Kaplan 45, Iota 18

(14) Northwest (9-3) at (30) Westlake (5-7)

FINAL SCORE: Northwest 31, Westlake 21

(10) Jennings (9-2) at (7) Church Point (9-2)

FINAL SCORE: Jennings 28, Church Point 7

(2) Iowa (10-1) at (18) Crowley (8-4)

FINAL SCORE: Crowley 24, Iowa 15

CLASS 2A

(1) Welsh (10-1) at (17) Independence (6-6)

FINAL SCORE: Welsh 35, Independence 20

(9) Rayville (7-5) at (8) Kinder (7-5)

FINAL SCORE: Kinder 35, Rayville 20

(3) Amite (11-1) at (19) Lake Arthur (5-6)

FINAL SCORE: Amite 41, Lake Arthur 13

(10) Red River (9-3) at (7) Rosepine (10-2)

FINAL SCORE: Red River 38, Rosepine 24

CLASS 1A

(9) Elton (7-4) at (8) Jonesboro-Hodge (8-4)

FINAL SCORE: Jonesboro-Hodge 48, Elton 8

(14) Merryville (6-6) at (3) Kentwood (11-1)

FINAL SCORE: Kentwood 40, Merryville 14

(11) Oberlin (7-5) at (6) Haynesville (10-2)

FINAL SCORE: Haynesville 33, Oberlin 8

(10) Montgomery (7-5) at (7) Basile (9-3)

FINAL SCORE: Basile 14, Montgomery 8

DIVISION II

(11) St. Louis (4-8) at (3) St. Charles (9-2)

FINAL SCORE: St. Charles 42, St. Louis 10

