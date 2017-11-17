WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: CPSB Bond Election

Live newscasts from KPLC 7News and FOX29 are available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7News or FOX29 are not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Part of the controversial Keystone Pipeline is shut down after thousands of gallons of oil leaked in South Dakota.

A federal judge cuts one Louisiana abortion law from a suit filed by an abortion clinic and its doctors and narrows challenges to four other laws.

The House passed a bill Tuesday that will increase flood insurance costs for many high-risk property owners but is also said to help sustain a National Flood Insurance Program after a series of expensive storms in the past 17 years.

An Avoyelles Parish Correctional Center inmate faces rape charges related to a 20-year-old cold case in Lake Charles after new testing of DNA evidence taken from the scene.

Improvements to schools around Lake Charles and Westlake are in the hands of voters tomorrow. The question is, are taxpayers willing to pay more to upgrade public schools?

First responders and others who helped out during Hurricane Harvey will be recognized this weekend.

As Waitr continues to expand across state lines, smaller, less known restaurants in the Lake Area are reaping the benefits.

Plus, it's time to show our school spirit! Every week we will be showcasing the amazing students and teachers across Southwest Louisiana. This week our spirit school is Vinton High School.

And the Junior League of Lake Charles' annual "Mistletoe and Moss Holiday Market" continues Friday and Saturday.

In weather, another round of fog this morning will lead to a slow commute, so use caution on the roads and your low beam headlights. Fog will move out by mid-morning leaving the rest of the day with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the lower 80s. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.