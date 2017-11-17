WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: CPSB Bond Election

Live newscasts from KPLC 7News and FOX29 are available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7News or FOX29 are not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
If you don't remember we just had an election last month, don't feel bad, voter turnout was abysmal. However, that doesn't change the cost of holding the election, meaning when hardly anyone shows up to vote, the cost per voter who actually casts a ballot is high. In fact, here in Calcasieu Parish, it would be cheaper to send each voter to see a movie, than it is to let them in the voting booth. Lynn Jones loves elections! And why not. He's been involved in the electoral ...More >>
Fifteen local high school football teams have reached the second round of the playoffs and tonight they all take the field in the hopes of advancing once again.More >>
Months of undercover work led Calcasieu's Combined Anti-Drug Team (CAT) to perform a drug raid on two homes in Lake Charles back in late October. Six were arrested and booked, but one of those suspects was able to get back on the streets that same day, leaving many upset, including city council member Luvertha August.More >>
Early voting for the Nov. 18 election begins Friday, Nov. 3. Across the state, voters will elect a new state treasurer, to fill the seat that John Kennedy vacated when he successfully ran for the U.S. Senate. Derrick Edwards (D) and John Schroder (R) are in the runoff. Edwards received 31 percent of the vote in the Oct. 14 general election and Schroder received 24 percent. In Allen Parish City Marshal -- City Court, City of Oakdale Joseph "Jody" Chamberlain (NOPTY...More >>
