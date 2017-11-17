SPIRIT SCHOOL: Vinton High School - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SPIRIT SCHOOL: Vinton High School

(Source: Vinton High School) (Source: Vinton High School)
VINTON, LA (KPLC) -

This week our spirit school is Vinton High School in Calcasieu Parish.

'Spirit School' is an opportunity to showcase our high schools across Southwest Louisiana.

From sports to student body organizations, to ace teachers that make a difference in a child's life -- KPLC's Candy Rodriguez will travel from school to school across the five-parish region to show the school's spirit.

If you would like your high school to be featured -- contact Candy Rodriguez via email at crodriguez@kplctv.com.

