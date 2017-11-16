LHSAA Division III swimming championship results

SULPHUR, LA - The St. Louis Boys placed third in the Division III swimming championship Thursday at the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Championship Swim Meet at the SPAR Aquatic Center in Sulphur.
Below are the Saints' results and standings.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle
1. Wyninger, Caleb SR Saint Louis High School - 1:46.36
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle
1. Wyninger, Caleb SR Saint Louis High School 49.57 49.16
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly
1. Etherton, Isaac SR Saint Louis High School - 52.33
Boys 200 Yard IM
2. Etherton, Isaac SR Saint Louis High School 2:00.64 1:59.15
Boys - Team Scores
1. E.D. White Catholic High E.D. White Catholic High 361
2. Episcopal High School Episcopal High School 240
3. Saint Louis High School Saint Louis High School 208
4. Lusher Charter School Lusher Charter School 199
5. St. Charles Catholic St. Charles Catholic 163
6. David Thibodeaux Stem David Thibodeaux Stem 143
7. Loyola College Prep Loyola College Prep 131
8. University High Swimming University High Swimming 129
9. Lutcher High School Lutcher High School 122
10. Morgan City High School 2017 Morgan City High School 2017 82
11. Vandebilt Catholic High School Vandebilt Catholic High School 71
12. Lee Magnet High School Lee Magnet High School 62
13. Berwick High School Berwick High School 45
14. Haynes Academy Advanced Studie Haynes Academy Advanced Studie 37
15. Archbishop Hannan High School Archbishop Hannan High School 33
16. Teurlings Catholic High School Teurlings Catholic High School 28
17. Parkview Baptist School Parkview Baptist School 26
18. Brusly High School Brusly High School 24
