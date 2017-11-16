Nov. 18 election results: Allen, Jeff Davis, Vernon parishes

Voters in Allen, Jeff Davis and Vernon parishes approved a dozen tax propositions on their ballots Saturday - and Oakdale chose its city marshal.

Michael "Freck" Slaney defeated Joseph "Jody" Chamberlain in a runoff for Oakdale City Marshal. Slaney, R, received 871 votes (59 percent) and Chamberlain, independent, received 617 votes (41 percent).

Slaney received 40 percent of the vote in the Oct. 14 election and Chamberlain received 31 percent.

Residents in the parishes also approved all local taxes on their ballots, which will fund public goods and services like parks, schools, fire departments and roads:

ALLEN PARISH

Fire Protection Dist. No. 5 -- 13.49 Mills Continuation - BOC - 10 Yrs.: "Shall Fire Protection District No. 5 of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the "District") continue to levy a special tax of thirteen and forty-nine hundredths (13.49) mills (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $130,850) on all the property subject to taxation in the District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2018 and ending with the year 2027, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating fire protection facilities and equipment, including fire trucks, for the District, and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, said millage to represent a one and ninety-nine hundredths mills (1.99) increase over the 11.50 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2017 pursuant to an election held on May 5, 2007?"

The property tax received 180 "yes" votes (75 percent) and 61 "no" votes (25 percent).

Fire Protection Dist. No. 6 -- 11.27 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.: "Shall Fire Protection District No. 6 of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the "District") be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of eleven and twenty-seven hundredths (11.27) mills on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $198,350 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2018 and ending with the year 2027, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating fire protection facilities and equipment in and for the District, and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes?"

The property tax received 351 "yes" votes (67 percent) and 173 "no" votes (33 percent).

Recreation Dist. No. 2 -- 4.77 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.: "Shall Recreation District No. II of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the "District"), levy a four and seventy-seven hundredths (4.77) mills tax (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $143,100) on all property subject to taxation in the District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2018 and ending with the year 2027, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, maintaining and operating recreational facilities for the District, a work of public improvement therefor?"

The property tax received 253 "yes" votes (74 percent) and 91 "no" votes (26 percent).

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

PW Prop. (Cooperative Extension Service) -- 1 Mill Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs.: "Shall the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), levy a one (1) mill tax (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $214,640) on all property subject to taxation within said Parish for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2018 and ending with the year 2027, for the purpose of paying a portion of the cost of improving, maintaining and operating the Jefferson Davis Parish Cooperative Extension Service, which includes the County Agent and the 4-H and Home Economist?"

The property tax received 1,904 "yes" votes (72 percent) and 734 "no" votes (28 percent).

PW School Board -- 10.77 Mills Renewal - SB - 10 Yrs.: "Shall the Parish School Board of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana, be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of ten and seventy-seven (10.77) mills (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the Tax for one entire year being $2,311,700) on all property subject to taxation in said Parish for a period of ten (10) years beginning with the year 2018 and ending with the year 2027, for the purpose of giving additional support to the public elementary and secondary schools in said Parish as authorized and provided in Article 8, Section 13(c) Third of the Louisiana Constitution of 1974?"

The property tax received 2,000 "yes" votes (76 percent) and 642 "no" votes (24 percent).

PW School Board (Sales Tax Renewal) -- 1% S&U Tax Renewal - SB - 10 Yrs.: "Shall the Parish School Board of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana, be authorized to continue to levy and collect a tax of one percent (1%) (the "Tax") upon sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption and storage for use or consumption, of tangible personal property and on sales of services in the Parish of Jefferson Davis, in the manner provided by State law, (an estimated $5,000,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years from December 1, 2017, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be dedicated and used to supplement other revenues available to the School Board for the payment of salaries of teachers in the public elementary and secondary schools of the Parish, including the payment of the teachers' benefits; for the payment of salaries of other personnel employed by the School Board in addition to teachers including the payment of employees' benefits; and for paying the expenses of operating and maintaining public schools?"

The sales tax received 1,992 "yes" votes (76 percent) and 626 "no" votes (24 percent).

PW Mosquito Abatement Dist. No. 1 -- 12 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.: "Shall the Jefferson Davis Parish Mosquito Abatement District No. 1, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to levy a special tax of twelve (12) mills (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $2,575,700) on all the property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of ten (10) years beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, for the purpose of maintaining and operating the facilities and services of the District as well as improving or constructing mosquito control facilities?"

The property tax received 2,059 "yes" votes (79 percent) and 540 "no" votes (21 percent).

Rd. Dist. No. 11 of Wd. 4 (Except Town of Elton) -- 11.58 Mills Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs.: "Shall Road District No. Eleven (11) of Ward Four (4) of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, Louisiana, except the Town of Elton, (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a tax of eleven and fifty-eight hundredths (11.58) mills (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $104,800) on all property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2018 and ending with the year 2027 for the purpose of improving and maintaining public roads within the District?"

The property tax received 35 "yes" votes (64 percent) and 20 "no" votes (36 percent).

VERNON PARISH

PW Prop. No. 1 (Senior Citizens) -- 1.04 Mills Continuation - PJ - 10 Yrs.: "Shall the Parish of Vernon, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), be authorized to continue to levy a one and four hundredths (1.04) mill tax (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of said tax for one entire year being $147,160) on all the property subject to taxation in the Parish for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, for the purpose of providing funds to match federal and state funds allocated to Vernon Parish for services to the elderly, including the establishment and maintenance of centers for senior citizens, said millage to represent a four hundredths of a mill (.04) increase over the 1 mill tax authorized to be levied through the year 2018 pursuant to an election held on November 4, 2008?"

The property tax received 1,230 "yes" votes (66 percent) and 638 "no" votes (34 percent).

PW Prop. No. 2 (Health Unit) -- 3.23 Mills Continuation - PJ - 10 Yrs.: "Shall the Parish of Vernon, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), be authorized to continue to levy a three and twenty-three hundredths (3.23) mills tax (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of said tax for one entire year being $457,040) on all the property subject to taxation within the Parish for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, for the purpose of furnishing the Parish's portion of funds to maintain and operate the Vernon Parish Health Unit and other related public health activities and improving, maintaining and operating the Parish animal shelter, said millage to represent a twelve hundredths of a mill (.12) increase over the 3.11 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2018 pursuant to an election held on February 9, 2008?"

The property tax received 1,143 "yes" votes (61 percent) and 727 "no" votes (39 percent).

Road District No. Five Prop. No. 1 -- 9.23 Mills Continuation - PJ - 10 Yrs.: "Shall Road District No. Five, Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a nine and twenty-three hundredths (9.23) mills tax (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of said tax for one entire year being $143,688) on all the property subject to taxation within the District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, for the purpose of maintaining Parish roads and bridges within the District, said millage to represent a three and sixteen hundredths mills (3.16) increase over the 6.07 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2018 pursuant to an election held on February 9, 2008?"

The property tax received 101 "yes" votes (77 percent) and 30 "no" votes (23 percent).

Road District No. Five Prop. No. 2 -- 3.70 Mills Continuation - PJ - 10 Yrs.: "Shall Road District No. Five, Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a three and seventy hundredths (3.70) mills tax (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of said tax for one entire year being $57,600) on all the property subject to taxation within the District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028 for the purpose of constructing and improving Parish roads and bridges within the District, said millage to represent a one and twenty-seven hundredths mills (1.27) increase over the 2.43 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2018 pursuant to an election held on February 9, 2008?"

The property tax received 95 "yes" votes (77 percent) and 29 "no" votes (23 percent).

The choice for state treasurer was the only item on the ballot in Beauregard and Cameron parishes.

