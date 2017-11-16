John Schroder elected state treasurer - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

John Schroder elected state treasurer

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
John Schroder (Source: John Schroder's campaign website) John Schroder (Source: John Schroder's campaign website)
Derrick Edwards (Source: Derrick Edwards' campaign website) Derrick Edwards (Source: Derrick Edwards' campaign website)
Louisiana voters have elected John Schroder as their new state treasurer.

Click HERE to view election results.

Schroder, R, Covington, defeated Derrick Edwards, D, New Orleans, in the Saturday, Nov. 18 runoff election, which was held to fill the seat of former treasurer John Kennedy.

Kennedy resigned in 2017 after being elected to the U.S. Senate.

Schroder, a former state representative, received 208,118 votes (56 percent), and Edwards, a New Orleans-based attorney, received 165,269 votes (44 percent).

Out of a field of five candidates, Schroder received 24 percent of the vote in the Oct. 14 general election. Edwards received 31 percent of the vote.

Former Assistant Treasurer Ron Henson stepped in as interim treasurer after Kennedy resigned, but did not run in the special election.

