Nov. 18 election results: Calcasieu Parish bonds and taxes

Calcasieu voters decided on several local bonds and taxes on Saturday, Nov. 18.

A bond is a way to borrow money that will have to be paid back, by you, the taxpayer.

Here are the results for items on the ballot in Calcasieu:

FPD No. One of Wd. Six (Bond) -- $3.8M Bond - BOC - 20 Yrs.: A bond for $3,800,000 to be paid over 20 years for the maintenance and operation of fire equipment, and the purchase of fire trucks within District No. 1, Ward 6.

The bond received 200 "yes" votes (62 percent) and 124 "no" votes (38 percent).

FPD No. One of Wd. Six (Millage) -- 3 Mills - BOC - 10 Yrs.: A property tax for $88,538 per year to be paid over 10 years for the maintenance and operation of fire protection facilities, machinery, and equipment, to be used in fire protection efforts within the District.

The property tax received 198 "yes" votes (61 percent) and 124 "no" votes (39 percent).

Recreation Dist. No. One of Wd. Eight (Bond) -- $3M Bond - BOC - 20 Yrs.: A bond for $3,000,000 to be paid over 20 years for the construction and maintenance of recreational facilities used by the public.

The bond received 235 "yes" votes (44 percent) and 299 "no" votes (56 percent).

Recreation Dist. No. One of Wd. Eight (Millage) -- 8.72 Mills - BOC - 10 Yrs.: A property tax for $274,795 per year to be paid over 10 years for maintaining and operating recreational facilities, including both movable and immovable property, owned or used by the public in the District.

The property tax received 236 "yes" votes (44 percent) and 299 "no" votes (56 percent).

Com. Ctr. & Plygrnd. Dist. No. 4 of Wd. 1 -- 5.00 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.: A renewal of a property tax for $451,557.00 per year to continue to be paid over 10 years for paying the cost of maintaining and operating public buildings, community centers including parks, playgrounds, recreation centers and libraries, together with the necessary furnishings and equipment of the District's recreational facilities and for paying the cost of constructing and improving recreational facilities of the District.

The property tax renewal received 832 "yes" votes (51 percent) and 787 "no" votes (49 percent).

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.