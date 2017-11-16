Nov. 18 election results: Calcasieu Parish School Board bonds

Several school district bonds were on the Nov. 18 ballot in Calcasieu Parish.

A bond is a way to borrow money that will have to be paid back, by you, the taxpayer.

Of the five bonds on the ballot to fund Calcasieu Parish schools, only one passed.

Here are the results of Calcasieu Parish School Board bonds in areas of Lake Charles and Westlake:

School District No. 23 -- $56.3M Bond - SB - 20 Yrs.: Shall School District No. 23 of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana ("District"), incur debt and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding Fifty-Six Million, Three Hundred Thousand ($56,300,000) Dollars, in one or more series, for a period not exceeding twenty (20) years from date thereof, with interest at a rate or rates not exceeding eight (8%) percent per annum, for the purpose of acquiring and/or improving lands for buildings and playgrounds, purchasing, erecting, enlarging and/or improving school buildings and other related facilities and necessary equipment and furnishings therefor, title to which shall be in the public, which bonds shall be general obligations of the District and will be retired with, paid from and secured by ad valorem taxes estimated to be 9.10 mills for the first year, on all taxable property within the District sufficient in rate and amount to pay said bonds in principal and interest, as provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the 1974 Louisiana Constitution, as amended, and statutory authority supplemental thereto?

The property tax received 555 "yes" votes (49 percent) and 588 "no" votes (51 percent). Only a 33-vote spread.

School District No. 31 -- $46M Bond - SB - 20 Yrs.: Shall School District No. 31 of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana ("District"), incur debt and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding Forty-Six Million ($46,000,000) Dollars, in one or more series, for a period not exceeding twenty (20) years from date thereof, with interest at a rate or rates not exceeding eight (8%) percent per annum, for the purpose of acquiring and/or improving lands for buildings and playgrounds, purchasing, erecting, enlarging and/or improving school buildings and other related facilities and necessary equipment and furnishings therefor, title to which shall be in the public, which bonds shall be general obligations of the District and will be retired with, paid from and secured by ad valorem taxes estimated to be 27.60 mills for the first year, on all taxable property within the District sufficient in rate and amount to pay said bonds in principal and interest, as provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the 1974 Louisiana Constitution, as amended, and statutory authority supplemental thereto?

The property tax received 933 "yes" votes (51 percent) and 909 "no" votes (49 percent).

School Dist. No. 33 -- $50.8M Bond - SB - 20 Yrs.: Shall School District No. 33 of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana ("District"), incur debt and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding Fifty Million, Eight Hundred Thousand ($50,800,000) Dollars, in one or more series, for a period not exceeding twenty (20) years from date thereof, with interest at a rate or rates not exceeding eight (8%) percent per annum, for the purpose of acquiring and/or improving lands for buildings and playgrounds, purchasing, erecting, enlarging and/or improving school buildings and other related facilities and necessary equipment and furnishings therefor, title to which shall be in the public, which bonds shall be general obligations of the District and will be retired with, paid from and secured by ad valorem taxes estimated to be 26.9 mills for the first year, on all taxable property within the District sufficient in rate and amount to pay said bonds in principal and interest, as provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the 1974 Louisiana Constitution, as amended, and statutory authority supplemental thereto?

The property tax received 918 "yes" votes (47 percent) and 1,019 "no" votes (53 percent).

School District No. 34 Prop. No. 1 -- $41.8M Bond - SB - 20 Yrs.: Shall School District No. 34 of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana ("District"), incur debt and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding Forty-One Million, Eight Hundred Thousand ($41,800,000) Dollars, in one or more series, for a period not exceeding twenty (20) years from date thereof, with interest at a rate or rates not exceeding eight (8%) percent per annum, for the purpose of acquiring and/or improving lands for buildings and playgrounds, purchasing, erecting, enlarging and/or improving school buildings and other related facilities and necessary equipment and furnishings therefor, title to which shall be in the public, which bonds shall be general obligations of the District and will be retired with, paid from and secured by ad valorem taxes estimated to be 7.45 mills for the first year, on all taxable property within the District sufficient in rate and amount to pay said bonds in principal and interest, as provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the 1974 Louisiana Constitution, as amended, and statutory authority supplemental thereto?

The property tax received 2,184 "yes" votes (49 percent) and 2,251 "no" votes (51 percent).

School District No. 34 Prop. No. 2 -- $23.1M Bond - SB - 20 Yrs.: Shall School District No. 34 of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana ("District"), incur debt and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding Twenty-Three Million, One Hundred Thousand ($23,100,000) Dollars, in one or more series, for a period not exceeding twenty (20) years from the date thereof, with interest at a rate not exceeding eight (8%) percent per annum, said bond authorized for the purpose of acquiring and/or improving lands for a Ninth (9th) Grade School Complex and playgrounds, purchasing, erecting, enlarging and/or improving school buildings and other school related facilities within and for said District, and acquiring necessary equipment and furnishings therefor, title to which shall be in the public, which said bonds shall be retired with, paid from and secured by ad valorem taxes on all taxable property within the limits of the District, sufficient in rate and amount to pay said bonds in principal and interest, with the estimated millage rate to be 4.12 mills in the first year of issue?

The property tax received 2,189 "yes" votes (49 percent) and 2,244 "no" votes (51 percent). With a spread of only 55 votes.

