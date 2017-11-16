Sam Houston places two in Division II swimming championship

The Sam Houston boys swim team finished sixth at the Division II swimming championship Saturday at the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Championship Swim Meet at the SPAR Aquatic Center in Sulphur.
The Broncos placed in two events and had four top-five finishes.
The Sam Houston girls swim team failed to place in any event and finished 13th overall.
Below are the Broncos' top five results and standings.
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay:
4. Sam Houston High School- 1:46.19
1) Richey, Drayden SR
2) Meche, Tyler SR
3) Whitehouse, James A SO
4) Gover, Eann SR
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle:
5. Gover, Eann SR (Sam Houston)- 51.95
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay:
3. Sam Houston High School- 1:33.97
1) Gover, Eann SR
2) Plaisance, Quinten JR
3) Whitehouse, James A SO
4) Meche, Tyler SR
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke:
2. Meche, Tyler SR (Sam Houston)- 1:01.82
Girls - Final Rankings
1. Saint Scholastica 409. 50
2. St. Thomas More 246
3. Academy of the Sacred Heart 206
4. Alexandria 187. 50
5. Destrehan 164
6. Lakeshore 156
7. South Lafourche 153. 50
8. Ruston 132.50
9. Caddo Magnet 96
10. Central Lafourche 82
11. Ben Franklin 70
12. Benton 46
T13. Archbishop Chapelle 45
T13. Sam Houston 45
15. Terrebonne 42
16. Parkway 38
17. De La Salle 33
18. South Terrebonne 10
19. Central 6
20. Academy Of Our Lady 2
Boys - Team Rankings
1. Ruston 445
2. Holy Cross 313
3. Lakeshore 212
4. Destrehan 198
5. Alexandria 164.50
6. Sam Houston 140
7. Caddo Magnet 128.50
8. Thomas Jefferson 100
9. St. Thomas More 94
10. Terrebonne 72
11. South Lafourche 64
12. Plaquemine 62
13. Benton 35
14. South Terrebonne 34
15. Ben Franklin 33
16. Central Lafourche 30
17. Central 15
18. De La Salle 10
19. Salmen 5
20. Breaux Bridge 3
