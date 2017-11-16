Sam Houston places two in Division II swimming championship

The Sam Houston boys swim team finished sixth at the Division II swimming championship Saturday at the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Championship Swim Meet at the SPAR Aquatic Center in Sulphur.

The Broncos placed in two events and had four top-five finishes.

The Sam Houston girls swim team failed to place in any event and finished 13th overall.

Below are the Broncos' top five results and standings.

FULL RESULTS CAN BE FOUND HERE.

Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay:

4. Sam Houston High School- 1:46.19

1) Richey, Drayden SR

2) Meche, Tyler SR

3) Whitehouse, James A SO

4) Gover, Eann SR

Boys 100 Yard Freestyle:

5. Gover, Eann SR (Sam Houston)- 51.95

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay:

3. Sam Houston High School- 1:33.97

1) Gover, Eann SR

2) Plaisance, Quinten JR

3) Whitehouse, James A SO

4) Meche, Tyler SR

Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke:

2. Meche, Tyler SR (Sam Houston)- 1:01.82

Girls - Final Rankings

1. Saint Scholastica 409. 50

2. St. Thomas More 246

3. Academy of the Sacred Heart 206

4. Alexandria 187. 50

5. Destrehan 164

6. Lakeshore 156

7. South Lafourche 153. 50

8. Ruston 132.50

9. Caddo Magnet 96

10. Central Lafourche 82

11. Ben Franklin 70

12. Benton 46

T13. Archbishop Chapelle 45

T13. Sam Houston 45

15. Terrebonne 42

16. Parkway 38

17. De La Salle 33

18. South Terrebonne 10

19. Central 6

20. Academy Of Our Lady 2

Boys - Team Rankings

1. Ruston 445

2. Holy Cross 313

3. Lakeshore 212

4. Destrehan 198

5. Alexandria 164.50

6. Sam Houston 140

7. Caddo Magnet 128.50

8. Thomas Jefferson 100

9. St. Thomas More 94

10. Terrebonne 72

11. South Lafourche 64

12. Plaquemine 62

13. Benton 35

14. South Terrebonne 34

15. Ben Franklin 33

16. Central Lafourche 30

17. Central 15

18. De La Salle 10

19. Salmen 5

20. Breaux Bridge 3

