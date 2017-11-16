What's the future of flood insurance?

As Waitr continues to expand across state lines, smaller, less known restaurants in the Lake area are reaping the benefits. On Thursday, 7 News spoke with a number of small business owners to discuss how Waitr has helped their restaurants expand. "Once we got started with Waitr, our business blew up," said Paige Vidrine, a manager at Buffi's Peauxboys. Vidrine said Waitr accounts for about 20 percent of the restaurant's profits. "That's 20 percent you wouldn't ...More >>
Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan vetoed an ordinance that would allow a $15 million bond issue for various city projects.For now the city can pay for such projects without the bond issue, Duncan says. On Monday the City Council will decide at a special meeting whether to override the veto.More >>
On Capitol Hill there's serious talk of major changes to the national flood insurance program. This of course comes after a $16 billion bailout was needed to help pay claims from the 2017 hurricane season.More >>
Whether you're hitting the road or taking to the skies this Thanksgiving you can expect to see a bigger crowd. That's according to AAA's annual Thanksgiving travel forecast which says nearly 51 million Americans are expected to travel. That's up more than two million from last year and it's the most in the past 12 years. And while some may be flying to their destinations… "I am tired of driving," said Roy Siller. "I'm going to fly u...More >>
