DNA evidence links Avoyelles inmate to 1997 rape in Lake Charles

By KPLC Digital Staff
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

An Avoyelles Parish Correctional Center inmate faces rape charges related to a 20-year-old cold case in Lake Charles after new testing of DNA evidence taken from the scene.

On Nov. 15, authorities with the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Lorenoza Danela Carlos for aggravated rape; the rape occurred in 1997 in Lake Charles, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus with the Lake Charles Police Department.

In May 2017 the LCPD sex crimes unit pulled the cold case from files and reopened the investigation. 

On Jan. 10, 1997, a female returned to her residence about 1 a.m. Shortly after falling asleep the suspect gained entry into her residence through a window. While armed with a knife, the suspect bound the female’s hands and sexually assaulted her.

The victim attempted to free herself, but the suspect tied her up tighter, assaulted her again and then fled the scene, said Kraus.

The victim then ran to her parents’ nearby home, yelling for help.

Evidence was recovered from the crime scene and preserved in 1997, said Kraus. In July 2017, testing of the evidence revealed a DNA match to Lorenoza Danela Carlos.

An affidavit for arrest was presented to a 14th Judicial District Court judge on Nov. 14 and a bond of $800,000 was set.  

Carlos was served with the warrant in the Avoyelles Parish Correctional Center, where he is currently serving a 20-year sentence for a first-degree robbery he committed in 2004, said Kraus.

