FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fog possible again tonight, very warm Friday; but colder weather arrives Saturday

We have another day and a half of warm weather to go, but a strong cold front will bring colder weather late Saturday. Patchy fog will be likely Friday morning and possibly again Saturday morning.

Southerly winds will return on Friday and afternoon highs will top out near 80 degrees! At this time rain still looks unlikely.

A strong cold front will arrive on Saturday with some scattered showers possible just ahead of the front. The timing of the front looks to be during the second-half of the day to near sunset. That means it will be very warm during the day with highs topping out near 80 degrees! A thin band of rain may accompany the front, but significant rain looks unlikely. Rain will be short-lived, so don’t cancel outdoor plans over the 30% chance of rain in the forecast.

Once the front moves through temperatures will fall quickly with lows by Sunday morning reaching the 40s. It will also be rather breezy behind the front and that will make it feel cooler. If you have outdoor plans late Saturday it would be best to keep a jacket handy, because you will likely need it at some point.

Sunday and Monday will be below normal with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Monday morning will be the coldest with lows ranging from the mid 30s north of I-10 to the low 40s at the coast. Frost is likely to develop north of I-10 Monday morning; so keep this in mind if you have plants that may need protection.

A warming trend begins late Monday into Tuesday as southerly winds return once again. Temperatures will return to normal on Tuesday with highs in the low 70s.

There is considerable uncertainty with the forecast for Tuesday through Friday of next week. The computer models continue to have a difficult time with the forecast details and that means the forecast is subject to change. For now, and for consistency purposes; the forecast will go with the idea of a cold front arriving Wednesday with some scattered showers. But the models continue to show widespread rain at times and then other times show no rain at all.

It also looks like we will see another round of cooler weather just in time for Thanksgiving. Black Friday shoppers will likely deal with cool weather as well.

Again, the forecast for Tuesday through Friday of next week is subject to significant changes.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

