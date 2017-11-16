Are you ready for Thanksgiving? - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Whether you're hitting the road or taking to the skies this Thanksgiving, you can expect to see a bigger crowd. 

That's according to AAA's annual Thanksgiving travel forecast, which says nearly 51 million Americans are expected to travel.

That's up more than two million from last year and it's the most in the past 12 years. 

And while some may be flying to their destinations…

"I am tired of driving," said Roy Siller. "I'm going to fly up to Madison, Wisconsin, to go deer hunting with my brother."

Others are planning a Thanksgiving road trip, despite the highest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2014.

"Wednesday evening, we will leave to go to Sugarland, Texas," said Robin Basone.

And who could forget all the shopping deals associated with the holiday weekend, which often cause lines to form of customers ready to shop? 

And there are plenty of opportunities to get a good deal, starting with Black Friday then Small Business Saturday and finishing it all off with Cyber Monday. 

But for many, the main course on Thanksgiving Day is family with a side of turkey.

However, before you dig into those leftovers you should keep in mind the threat of foodborne illness, which is a bigger problem than you might think. 

The CDC says food-linked infections cause 48 million Americans to get sick each year, sending close to 130,000 to the hospital and leading to 3,000 deaths.

So remember this from the US Department of Agriculture: turkey is safe to eat when it reaches 165 degrees. 

And pop those leftovers in the fridge within two hours, so there's no time for bacteria to grow. 

