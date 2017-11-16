Barricade situation on Louisiana Avenue ends peacefully

The barricade situation in the 3000 block of Louisiana Avenue has ended peacefully, authorities said.

KPLC employees saw a woman come out of the house, then a man exited walking backward with his hands in the air. He was placed in a police vehicle.

It is currently unknown if weapons were in the house.

The man had a warrant for failure to appear in court on a weapons charge, according to Deputy Chief Mark Kraus with the Lake Charles Police Department.

The barricade situation lasted more than two hours.

Lake Charles police had Louisiana Avenue just north of Prien Lake Road closed off.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.