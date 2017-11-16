Barricade situation on Louisiana Avenue ends peacefully - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Barricade situation on Louisiana Avenue ends peacefully

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Antoine Aaron / KPLC) (Source: Antoine Aaron / KPLC)
(Source: Antoine Aaron / KPLC) (Source: Antoine Aaron / KPLC)
(Source: Antoine Aaron / KPLC) (Source: Antoine Aaron / KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The barricade situation in the 3000 block of Louisiana Avenue has ended peacefully, authorities said.

KPLC employees saw a woman come out of the house, then a man exited walking backward with his hands in the air. He was placed in a police vehicle.

It is currently unknown if weapons were in the house.

The man had a warrant for failure to appear in court on a weapons charge, according to Deputy Chief Mark Kraus with the Lake Charles Police Department.

The barricade situation lasted more than two hours.

Lake Charles police had Louisiana Avenue just north of Prien Lake Road closed off.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSB bond election coming up Saturday for ares of Lake Charles and Westlake

    CPSB bond election coming up Saturday for ares of Lake Charles and Westlake

    Friday, November 17 2017 12:21 AM EST2017-11-17 05:21:38 GMT
    CPSB logo (Source: CPSB)CPSB logo (Source: CPSB)
    Improvements to schools around Lake Charles and Westlake are in the hands of voters come Saturday.  The question is, are taxpayers willing to pay more to upgrade public schools?  Most school board members are for the bond election in their district, but there are some against it including those from the community who just don't want to pay more in property taxes for 20 years.  A bond election is coming up that if voted yes for, could provide capital improvements and ...More >>
    Improvements to schools around Lake Charles and Westlake are in the hands of voters come Saturday.  The question is, are taxpayers willing to pay more to upgrade public schools?  Most school board members are for the bond election in their district, but there are some against it including those from the community who just don't want to pay more in property taxes for 20 years.  A bond election is coming up that if voted yes for, could provide capital improvements and ...More >>

  • As Waitr expands, small restaurants see revenue boost

    As Waitr expands, small restaurants see revenue boost

    Thursday, November 16 2017 10:48 PM EST2017-11-17 03:48:43 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    As Waitr continues to expand across state lines, smaller, less known restaurants in the Lake area are reaping the benefits. On Thursday, 7 News spoke with a number of small business owners to discuss how Waitr has helped their restaurants expand. "Once we got started with Waitr, our business blew up," said Paige Vidrine, a manager at Buffi's Peauxboys.  Vidrine said Waitr accounts for about 20 percent of the restaurant's profits. "That's 20 percent you wouldn't ...

    More >>

    As Waitr continues to expand across state lines, smaller, less known restaurants in the Lake area are reaping the benefits. On Thursday, 7 News spoke with a number of small business owners to discuss how Waitr has helped their restaurants expand. "Once we got started with Waitr, our business blew up," said Paige Vidrine, a manager at Buffi's Peauxboys.  Vidrine said Waitr accounts for about 20 percent of the restaurant's profits. "That's 20 percent you wouldn't ...

    More >>

  • Sulphur mayor explains veto of bond issue

    Sulphur mayor explains veto of bond issue

    Thursday, November 16 2017 8:13 PM EST2017-11-17 01:13:20 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan vetoed an ordinance that would allow a $15 million bond issue for various city projects.For now the city can pay for such projects without the bond issue, Duncan says. On Monday the City Council will decide at a special meeting whether to override the veto.

    More >>

    Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan vetoed an ordinance that would allow a $15 million bond issue for various city projects.For now the city can pay for such projects without the bond issue, Duncan says. On Monday the City Council will decide at a special meeting whether to override the veto.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly