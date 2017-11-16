Authorities: Missing man found safe

A 23-year-old man who went missing overnight has been found, authorities said.

Tre Omar Tezeno who has autism was reported missing around 2:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Pear Street on Wednesday, according to a news release.

He has been found safe.

The Lake Charles Police Department would like to thank the public for locating Tezeno.

