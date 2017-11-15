Shots fired at residence in Lacassine

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired at a residence in the 500 block of Main Street.

Nearby Lacassine High School was placed on lockdown, but only as a precautionary measure, said Detective Ramby Cormier. The all-clear has been given.

Cormier said that no one at the residence was struck.

It was first reported that the home was hit, but Cormier said "further investigation revealed that the damage had occurred prior to this incident."

