Southwest Louisiana Christmas activities

The following is a list of the Christmas activities going on in the area:

Lake Charles

Pictures with Santa: Through Saturday, Dec. 24, in the Sears Court at the Prien Lake Mall. For more information, call 337-477-7487.

Crave Gourmet's "Holiday Pairing & Sharing": Beginning Saturday, Nov. 4 until Saturday, Dec. 23, at Crave Gourmet located at 2801 Ryan Street, Suite 100. Join us at Crave Gourmet every Saturday from noon to 3 p.m., for a complimentary tasting of wine, cheese, and artisan foods. We will share great tips on wine and food pairings along with gift ideas for holiday celebrations. Admission is free. For more information, call 337-421-0040.

Lake Charles Carriages Christmas Light Ride: Nov. 24 until January 6, 2018, at Lake Charles Civic Center Promenade, 900 Lakeshore Drive. Celebrate this holiday season the old fashion way with family and friends, while riding in a seasonally decorated mule-drawn carriage through the decorated neighborhoods of Historic Downtown Lake Charles. Make this a truly festive occasion, and a Holiday tradition to treasure for years to come. For more information, call 337-324-0137.

Handmade Christmas Cards & Letters to Santa: Nov. 27 until Dec. 30, at the Historic City Hall Arts & Humanities Cultural Center, 1001 Ryan Street. Materials will be provided, and all ages are welcome to take part. Children's letters will be delivered directly to the North Pole. Cards will be distributed to area nursing homes. Gallery Hours: Mon.-Fri, 10 a.m. -5 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. For more information, call 337-491-9147.

L'Auberge Lake Charles' Annual Gingerbread House Display: Beginning Friday, Dec. 1 until Sunday, Dec. 31, at L’Auberge Casino Resort. Made with real gingerbread, sugar and other confections, this sweet structure is sure to be a holiday marvel. Visit L'Auberge during the month of December to view the festive display and take your holiday photos in front of it. For more info, visit www.lakecharles.com.

Lake Area Adventures: Pontoon Christmas Light Tours: Beginning Friday, Dec. 1 until Sunday, Dec. 31. See Lake Charles' magical Christmas light display from the lake itself! Bring your family, friends, co-workers or spouse out for a unique view of Lake Charles at Christmas time. Blankets and hot chocolate provided. Do something different for Christmas this year and join us on the water! For more information, call 1-888-902-2016.

McNeese State Holiday Art Sale: The annual holiday art sale will be held from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at McNeese State University Shearman Fine Arts Center Grand Gallery. McNeese art students and faculty will be displaying over 300 artworks. Available works include photographs, drawings, artists books, paintings, mixed media works, wheel-thrown and hand-built ceramic vessels and a wide range of printing processes. For more information, call the McNeese Department of Visual Arts at 337-475-5060.

Francis G. Bulber Youth Orchestra Christmas Concert: Begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, McNeese State University's Tritico Theatre, 340 E. Sales Road. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged. For more information, call 337-582-2466 or visit www.fgbyo.org.

Christian Youth Theater presents Elf Jr.: The Musical: Dec. 1-3 at Lake Charles Boston Academy, 1509 Enterprise Boulevard. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for children and seniors. For more information, visit www.cytlakecharles.org.

Itinerant Theatre presents It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play: Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, at 7 pm and Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m., at Lake Charles Little Theatre, 813 Enterprise Boulevard. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. To purchase tickets, call 337-436-6275 or visit www.itineranttheatre.com.

Breakfast with Santa: Begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Prien Lake Mall Food Court. Children will have the opportunity to enjoy breakfast with Santa. A variety of crafts and story time will also be offered. For more information, call 337-477-7487.

Santa's Hot Chocolate Run: Saturday, Dec. 2, at Central School Arts & Humanities Center located at 809 Kirby Street. Santa's Hot Chocolate Run is a chip-timed 5K run/walk and fundraiser hosted by the Literacy Council of Southwest Louisiana. The event is on USATF certified courses - both 5K and 1 mile. Onsite registration is $40. For information about early registration, regular registration, child rates and hot chocolate, call the Literacy Council at 337-494-7000 or email santarun@literacyswla.org.

Light up the Lake Christmas Celebration: Saturday, Dec. 2. A street parade will roll through downtown Lake Charles at 11 a.m. There will be a Santa's Workshop from 1 - 5 p.m. at the Civic Center. The Lake Charles Community Band will perform a Christmas Concert at Trinity Baptist Church. The lighting ceremony will take place from 5-6 p.m., at the Civic Center's front lawn. The lighted boat parade will begin 6:30 p.m. and fireworks at 7:15 p.m. For more information, call 337-491-1440 or visit www.cityoflakecharles.com.

Cinderella's Holiday Dining: This magical encounter occurs on Saturday, Dec. 2, with seating at noon at Central School Arts & Humanities Center located at 809 Kirby Street. The cost is $25.00 per person (everyone must have a ticket including adults and infants). Seating is limited and reservations must be made. For more information, call the theater box office at 337-433-7323 or visit www.childrenstheatre.cc.

Caring Santa for Children with Special Needs: Children with special needs get one-on-one time with Santa without the distraction of mall traffic, from 10 – 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 at the Prien Lake Mall. Caring Santa provides a subdued and welcoming environment for children with special needs and their families. For more information, call 337-477-7487.

Lake Charles Symphony Holiday Home Tour: The tour will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. Admission is $50 per person. Several homes will be delightfully decorated for the holiday season. After touring the homes, enjoy music and complimentary refreshments. Funds raised by the Holiday Home Tour will benefit the Symphony’s Educational Outreach Program. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Symphony office at 337-433-1611 or visit the website at www.lcsymphony.com.

Handel's Messiah: Lake Charles Chorus & Orchestra: The 77th production of The Messiah will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 at McNeese State University's Tritico Theater located at 4205 Ryan Street. For more information, call 337-477-0662 or visit www.lcmessiah.org.

Vintage Carriage Company Shell Beach Christmas light tours: Saturday, Dec. 3 until January 7, 2018, at 900 Lakeshore Drive in Lake Charles. Price list available upon request. For more information, call 337-794-5591.

Very Merry Christmas Party for Seniors: A festive day for seniors 60+ who reside in Calcasieu Parish, begins at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6 with a continental breakfast. Music will be provided by Ed Jardell & the Louisiana Scramble Band for the seniors to dance the day away. A nutritious lunch will be served and bingo will be played for prizes until noon. For more information, call 337-474-2583 ext. 1050.

Lake Charles Civic Ballet: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas and Other Holiday Treats: Thursday, Dec. 7 until Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Lake Charles Civic Center's Rosa Hart Theatre. There will be an 11 a.m. matinee and 6 p.m. gala show. Santa and his elves have lots of treasures in their toy box. Christmas clowns, a battalion of Toy Soldiers, a Christmas card that comes to life, and a rowdy Holiday Hoedown are just a few of the treats in store. For more information, call 337-912-4672 or visit www.lakecharlescivicballet.com

The Wild Vine: A Winter Wine Event: Events begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at the Cigar Club, 700 East Prien Lake Road, Suite 5. This palette stimulating evening will feature wine flights, raffles, cigar and wine specials and a free tasting of 5 decadent wines: Skyfall Cabernet Antigual Uno Malbec, Zaccagnini Pinot Grigio, Wente Riva Ranch Chardonay and Day Owl Rose. Admission is free (to guests 21 and up).For more information, call 337-562-8889.

Christmas at the Courthouse: Friday, Dec. 8, from 3:30- 8 p.m. at 1001 Ryan Street. Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who, the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Nutcracker, Santa’s elves – and even an Elf on the Shelf will be on site to spread Christmas cheer and to pose for photos with residents of all ages. Elementary, middle and high school choirs will sing Christmas favorites. At 5:30 p.m., Police Jurors will flip on the lights. After the lights go on, plan to stick around to enjoy a couple of animated Christmas classics --“Mickey’s Christmas Carol” will begin at 6 p.m., followed by Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Free popcorn, cotton candy, soft drinks and hot chocolate will be served at the event.

Central School Holiday Art Market: Dec. 8-10, Central School Arts & Humanities Center located at 809 Kirby Street. The Arts Council of Southwest Louisiana invites the public to shop local art for Christmas gifts during our festive Holiday Art Market. The Holiday Art Market offers an array of fine and handmade items by local artisans, with 10% of the proceeds benefiting SWLA arts, and live performances from area arts organizations. Admission is free. For more information, call 337-439-ARTS (2787) or visit www.artscouncswla.org.

Louisiana Choral Foundation Christmas Concert: The annual Christmas Concert will be offered again in two venues, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at First United Methodist Church in Lake Charles, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at Immaculate Conception Church located at 2700 Maplewood Drive in Sulphur. Tickets are $15 for general admission and FREE for children and students with I.D. For more information, call 337-491-9348 or visit http://lachoral.org/.

ACTS Theatre: Dashing Through The Snow: Performances will be held Dec. 8; Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Dec. 9 – 11; and Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Dec. 10–17, at the One Reid Street Theatre located at the corner of Reid and South Railroad Avenue. For ticket information, call 337-433-ACTS (2287) or visit www.actstheatre.com.

The Bishop's Gala: The 6th annual Bishop's Gala will be held from 6:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Lake Charles Civic Center Exhibition Hall. Tickets will be $125 each and special sponsorship opportunities will be available. Silent auction starts at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 337-439-7400 or visit www.lcdiocese.org.

Pet Photos with Santa: Sunday, Dec. 10, from 6-8 p.m., in the Sears Court at Prien Lake Mall. Many pet owners view their pet as an integral member of the family and are just as committed to caring for their pets as their 'human' family members. For more information, call 337-477-7487.

Glad Tidings Church: How Christmas Saved the Grinch: Sunday, Dec. 10 at the church, 3400 Texas Street. A Christmas musical that all ages will enjoy (young and old). It will warm your heart and make it grow three sizes! Showings are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Free admission. For more information, call 337-477-7774 or www.gladtidingschurch.com.

Big Band Christmas Concert: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 15, at Lake Charles Boston Academy, 1509 Enterprise Boulevard. Big Band in it's Classic Style. Incredible musicians provide the rhythm and background for silky vocals from these professional vocalists. This is an event for the entire family and also entertains every age group. Set with a Christmas flavor this show will be a memorable concert. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors 65+ and $5 for students. For more information, call 337-433-7988.

Sulphur

Sulphur's 12 Days of Christmas:

Friday, Nov. 24 until Saturday, Dec. 9, The Mines Theatre in collaboration with Kress Dance Revolution presents A Christmas Story at 6 p.m. For more information, contact The Mines at 337-215-1602.

Monday, Nov. 27, The Ministerial Fellowship presents sunup to sundown scripture reading from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Heritage Square.

Tuesday, Nov. 28, The Ministerial Fellowship presents Raise Your Voices Christmas Caroling from 6-7:30 p.m., at The Grove.

Wednesday, Nov. 29, Houston River Baptist Church and Iglesia Hispana de Sulphur present: Spanish Language Church Service at The Grove. For more information, call Jose Us at 337-718-1750.

Thursday, Nov. 30, Holiday House preview gala with music by Chester Daigle from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets $35. For more information, call Thom Trahan at 337-527-0357.

Friday, Dec. 1, Holiday House open from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Entry is $5. For more information, contact Thom Trahan at 337-527-0357.

Friday, Dec. 1, Kiwanis Club of Sulphur Annual Christmas Parade at 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1, Live Nativity begins at The Grove 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Heather Kramer at 337-513-7797. Maplewood First Baptist Church will provide free hot chocolate and water at the nativity. For more information, call Amy Bruce at 337-802-0894.

Friday, Dec. 1, Lighting of the Christmas Tree at The Grove at 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1, Carnival opens from 5-10 p.m., wristbands $20.

Saturday, Dec. 2, Holiday House open from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Entry is $5. For more information, contact Thom Trahan at 337-527-0357.

Saturday, Dec. 2, Live Nativity begins at The Grove 6 p.m. For more information, call Heather Kramer at 337-513-7797. Maplewood First Baptist Church will provide free hot chocolate and water at the nativity. For more information, call Amy Bruce at 337-802-0894.

Saturday, Dec. 2, Carnival opens from 12-10 p.m., wristbands $20.

Tuesday, Dec. 5, Old Tyme Christmas Brunch for Seniors at the West Cal Event Center from 9:30 – 11:30 am. For more information, call Jody Barrilleaux at 337-794-3113.

Friday, Dec. 8, Brimstone Museum Toy Drive for Care Help Community Christmas. For more information, call Care Help at 337-528-2273.

For more information about any of the various activities and events included in "12 Days of Christmas in Sulphur," please visit www.brimstonemuseum.org, or call 337-527-0357.

Annual Gingerbread House Voting and Display: Beginning Saturday, Dec. 2 until Tuesday, Dec. 26, at the Creole Nature Trail Adventure Point located at 2740 Ruth Street in Sulphur. Come and see homemade decorated gingerbread houses on display and vote for your favorite! For more information, call 337-436-9588, 1-800-456-SWLA, or visit www.visitlakecharles.org.

Holiday Extravaganza Mini-Christmas Tree Display: Dec. 8-26, at the Creole Nature Trail Adventure Point, 2740 Ruth Street. For more information, call Shanna Landry at 337-502-4233 or email slandry@visitlakecharles.org.

Once Upon A Christmas: Dance Production: Dec. 9-10, The Mines Theatre in collaboration with Kress Dance Revolution will take place at W.W. Lewis auditorium, 1752 Cypress Street. This show features over 60 talented dancers. The show is based on two little girls and Christmas stories read to them by their grandfather which magically come to life! Beautiful choreography makes this show an exciting event for kids of all ages and new stories added to the show make this year's production a must see! For more information, call 337-215-1602 or visit http://theminestheatre.com.

Moss Bluff

Christmas in the Bluff: Dec. 8-9, at Don Manuel Recreation Complex, 1180 Recreation Boulevard. The Moss Bluff Women's League will hold their first-ever Christmas in the Bluff! We will have a special preview on Friday night with live music. Then join us on Saturday for free family-friendly fun from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. There will be a gumbo cookoff, pictures with Santa, sweet shop, crafts, kids stations and the Miss Moss Bluff Pageant. Friday Night Preview will have special door prizes and cost $5 to get in.

Christmas Parade: The Moss Bluff Christmas Parade will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9. The Sam Houston Pride & Spirit Marching Band will be in attendance and local businesses, civic organizations, clubs, and churches are also invited to enter a float in the parade. Santa will be there too! For more information, visit www.mossbluff.webs.com.

Christmas Cram: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, December 16, at Enchanted Elegance Event Center, 188 E. Telephone Road. A family day of fun and fellowship to help needy children in the SWLA region. There will be fun jumps, an obstacle course, face painting, Jingle Bells the Christmas Clown, pictures with Santa, food, entertainment and more, ALL FREE in exchange for a $10 or more unwrapped toy per family of four. For more information, call 337-794-7848.

Westlake

Westlake Christmas Festival: Saturday, Dec. 9. The celebration kicks off at 2 p.m. with a parade in the heart of downtown. Candy and Christmas fare will fly through the air, and spectators will be dazzled by the Christmas spirit in Westlake. The parade, sponsored by the West Cal Kiwanis, will roll down Sampson Street. It is guaranteed to be Christmas fun for the whole family! For more information, call 337-433-0691.

Iowa

Christmas Parade and Christmas in the Park: Saturday, Dec. 9, at Lawrence Toups Park, Downtown Iowa. The Christmas parade will begin at 3 p.m., the parade will start at the VF Mall and head to Lawrence Toups Memorial Park. The Christmas in the Park event will follow after the parade. The festivities will include kid events, arts and crafts, shopping and more. For more information, call 337-309-7914 or visit www.iowala.org.

Jennings

Christmas Festival: Saturday, Dec. 2 in Downtown Jennings. There will be food, arts and craft vendors on site to sell original works. The Christmas parade will start at 4 p.m. followed by a festive hayride. After the parade, children are invited to visit Santa and the Grinch at Founders Park. Admission is free. For more information, call 337-821-5532 or visit www.cityofjennings.com.

DeQuincy

Christmas Parade and Program: The Christmas parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1. The parade will head west from the Nichols Dept. Store followed by a Christmas program at 6:30 p.m., at McNamara Park. The program will consist of craft and food vendors, hot chocolate, music and singing. There will be fireworks at 8 p.m. at DeQuincy Ballpark. Admission is free. For more information, call 337-786-6451.

DeRidder

KCS Holiday Express: KCS Holiday Express: In its 17th annual trip across Kansas City Southern’s (KCS) U.S. rail network, the Holiday Express train is planning to stop at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, in DeRidder. The six-car train will bring Santa Claus for a visit with kids and offer visual displays inside and out for young and old alike. This event is free and open to the public. Additionally, at each stop, KCS will make a donation to the local Salvation Army.

Miracle on Washington Christmas Festival: Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Lighted Christmas Parade will be at 5:30 p.m. The DeRidder Christmas Light Show will begin following the parade. There will be live music and entertainment all day. For more information and a list of scheduled events, call 337-462-8900.

Starks

Annual Starks Christmas Parade: Saturday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m. The parade will start and end at VFW Post #4759, 4402 Highway 12. There will be a Christmas gumbo hosted by the Ladies Auxiliary following the parade at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 337-743-6409.

Vinton

Annual Trees of Hope, Charity Tree Decorating Contest: This year, the trees will be on display beginning Saturday, Dec. 2 until Tuesday, Dec. 26, at Delta Downs Racetrack Casino and Hotel, located at 2717 Delta Downs Drive. The public is invited to view the trees and vote for their favorite. Participants in this year’s contest are to be announced. For more information, call 337-589-7441 or visit www.deltadowns.com.

Vinton Christmas Parade and Community Christmas in the Park!: Friday, Dec. 8. The Christmas Parade will begin at 5 p.m., near the Vinton High School and head south to the corner of Horridge Street and Highway 90, at the community Christmas Tree. At that time, the Vinton Ministerial Alliance will host Community Christmas in the Park. There will be caroling, hot dogs, cookies and hot chocolate. There will also be a Christmas Tree lighting and a table set up for citizens to decorate a Christmas ornament to remember a loved one not with us this Christmas. They will be able to take the ornament home and display it on their own Christmas Tree. Admission is free. For more information, call 337-589-7453.

Kaplan

Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade: Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. The parade will start from Rene Rost Middle School head down to 2nd Street, make a U-turn and end back at Rene Rost Middle School. For more information, call Roy at 337-800-9116 or Monique at 337-643-8602.

Elton

Toy Drive: The 'No Feelingzz Motorcycle Club' will host a toy drive on Saturday, Dec. 2. For more information, call Marcus Lemoine at 337-526-0616

Opelousas

Lighting of the Nativity Scene & the Oaks on the Courthouse Square: Saturday, Nov. 25, from 3-6 p.m. at St. Landry Parish Courthouse Square, 118 South Court Street, downtown Opelousas. Santa Claus will be onsite for holiday photos and there will also be a petting zoo, refreshments and choral performances of popular Christmas carols. Attendees can also stroll around the square and view the many art exhibits in storefront windows designed by student artists.

