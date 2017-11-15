Calcasieu Parish teachers get big one-time payment

Calcasieu Parish School employees are getting the largest sales tax salary supplement they've ever received.

The school board voted unanimously Tuesday to dole out $2,850 in lump sum payments to teachers.

Other school employees will receive $2,000.

Second-grade teacher Shauna Shamise says "We're just thankful to the board for voting it in and for the extra money, the supplement. Feel like you earned it? Absolutely. We are teachers. We're grateful to have our jobs. But at the same time, we're always grateful for extra money because it is hard work."

$16 million of surplus funds from sales taxes are making this increase possible.

The school board released a follow-up statement Wednesday afternoon:

Full and part-time employees actively working on November 9th, 2017 based on the teachers' salary schedule shall be paid a gross supplement of $2,850 and all other personnel shall be paid a gross supplement of $2,000, with one-half of the appropriate supplement paid to employees that work part-time less than four hours per day. This supplement does not include subsitute labor or board members. Please note that the scheduled November salary supplements for CPSB employees are being funded with sales tax funds that are dedicated to employee salaries and benefits. The revenues from these two ½ cent sales taxes can only be used for employee salaries and benefits as approved by the voters of Calcasieu Parish. None of the money dedicated for salaries and benefits can legally be used on capital outlay or building related expenditures and none of the funds can be used to offset potential bond issues scheduled for this weekend, November 18th, 2017.

