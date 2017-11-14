Man wanted in connection with Arkansas St. shooting arrested

A man accused of firing at several people on Arkansas Street last week has been arrested.

J'vaughn Jermaine Guillory, 19, was taken into custody at the Lake Charles Police Department at 5:45 p.m. Monday, according to jail reports.

Guillory is charged with eight counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Judge Ron Ware set bond at $200,000.

Authorities say Guillory and a juvenile shot at eight people standing in front of a home in the 1600 block of Arkansas Street on Thursday, Nov. 9.

