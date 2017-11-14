WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Sock drive - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Sock drive

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Authorities say a Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly trying to enter communist North Korea for political purposes.

Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting by a Baton Rouge police officer.

Weaknesses revealed in a new audit looking at how the Department of Corrections handles inmate data.

The search continues for a 19-year-old man and his juvenile companion involved in a shooting on Arkansas Street.

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter appointed some new faces into the Armed Forces Commission.

If you live in Calcasieu Parish, spending your money to fix drainage problems is up for a vote later this week.

There is some serious trash talk in Sulphur. The city is not happy with its trash contractor and sent a letter to Republic Services demanding representatives attend last night's meeting.

Plus, a group of South Cameron High School students is going the extra mile to give back this upcoming holiday season.

And a Louisiana mother has filed a complaint with the state after she says the principal of her child's school called her out for breastfeeding in public.

In weather, Tuesday and Wednesday will be beautiful days with mostly sunny skies expected and highs will reach the mid-70s. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

    Westlake police release new details, surveillance photos of Oct. 12 bank robbery

    Westlake police release new details, surveillance photos of Oct. 12 bank robbery

    Westlake police have released new surveillance photos of suspects and vehicles believed to be involved in an Oct. 12 armed robbery of Whitney Bank on Sampson Street. Westlake Chief of Police Chris Wilrye said the men entered the bank at 1415 Samson Street around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 12. While one suspect demanded money, the other removed items from an employee's vehicle purse, taking the keys to her vehicle. The employee's vehicle was found in the woods near the intersection of St. Jo...

  FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gradually warming up later this week, but a strong cold front arrives Saturday

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gradually warming up later this week, but a strong cold front arrives Saturday

    No major changes are expected with our weather over the next few days, although we will gradually get warmer each day.  In fact, by Friday afternoon we may see some areas reach the 80s!  But a strong cold front will arrive on Saturday with showers and a big cool down.  Tonight, will be cool with lows by Wednesday morning ranging from the mid 40s north of I-10 to the upper 50s at the coast.  Wednesday and Thursday will be beautiful days with mostly sunny skies...

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

