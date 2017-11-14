WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Sock drive

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Authorities say a Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly trying to enter communist North Korea for political purposes.

Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting by a Baton Rouge police officer.

Weaknesses revealed in a new audit looking at how the Department of Corrections handles inmate data.

The search continues for a 19-year-old man and his juvenile companion involved in a shooting on Arkansas Street.

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter appointed some new faces into the Armed Forces Commission.

If you live in Calcasieu Parish, spending your money to fix drainage problems is up for a vote later this week.

There is some serious trash talk in Sulphur. The city is not happy with its trash contractor and sent a letter to Republic Services demanding representatives attend last night's meeting.

Plus, a group of South Cameron High School students is going the extra mile to give back this upcoming holiday season.

And a Louisiana mother has filed a complaint with the state after she says the principal of her child's school called her out for breastfeeding in public.

In weather, Tuesday and Wednesday will be beautiful days with mostly sunny skies expected and highs will reach the mid-70s. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

