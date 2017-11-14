South Cameron students collecting socks for homeless

As the season of giving approaches, a group of students at South Cameron High School is hosting a sock drive for those in need.

So far, the group has collected more than 800 pairs of socks. The initial goal was 500, but after seeing the outpouring support they decided to continue going.

Now, they’re trying to collect as many socks before the holiday season.

All the socks will go to Abraham’s Tent, a non-profit organization which aims to feed the homeless in Lake Charles and the surrounding communities.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.