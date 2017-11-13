Mayor appoints 6 new members into Armed Forces Commission - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Mayor appoints 6 new members into Armed Forces Commission

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter appointed some new faces into the Armed Forces Commission, Monday evening. The commission added six new members. 

For active duty Airman Joseph Taylor this was an important moment.

"I'm super happy to be inducted into the mayor's Armed Forces Commission," said Taylor. "They gave me opportunities to be involved in the community."

Although Taylor has just been inducted, he's already making strides in the community. He helped host a Veterans Day 5K on Saturday.

"Moving forward, it seemed like a lot of people liked it and I was super proud and honored to be able to do that," Taylor said.

He's already aiding in further expanding the Armed Forces Commission's reach into different parts of the state.

"During that Veterans Day 5K, we had a lot of members from Fort Polk that came down to help volunteer at the event," said Taylor. "We also had some members of the Louisiana Air National Guard up there in Pineville."

Although the work Taylor is doing for the commission may not be exciting as the Air Force, he said it's just as motivating.

"Just sitting in here looking at all the moving pieces they have to try and help the community, it's an honor to be involved in that."

Hunter also announced Lake Charles will be hosting a World War II exhibit in 2019. He asks you to contact the city if you have a WW II artifact or if you have a suggestion for the exhibit.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

