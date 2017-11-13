Man hit in arm during Sunday night shooting on Gerstner Memorial

The Lake Charles Police Department is trying to identify a suspect in connection with a shooting in the 2300 block of Gerstner Memorial Boulevard on Nov. 12.

Officers located a male victim in the 300 block of Gelpi Drive with a gunshot wound to his upper arm, said Chief Deputy Mark Kraus.

The victim said that he was riding his bike on Gerstner Memorial Boulevard when another person on a bicycle fired once at him, striking him in the arm. He described the other man as wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

The investigation is ongoing.

Kraus asked anyone with information to contact the Lake Charles Police Department at 491-1311 or CrimeStoppers at 439-2222.

