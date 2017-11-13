McNeese students selling over 300 art pieces just in time for the Holidays

McNeese visual art students and faculty will be selling their artwork to the public on Dec. 1, in the Grand Gallery of the Shearman Fine Arts Annex.

The art sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Over 300 pieces of art will be for sale, all produced during the fall 2017 semester. Available works include photographs, drawings, artists books, paintings, mixed media works, wheel thrown and hand-built ceramic vessels and a wide range of printing processes.

For more information, contact the McNeese Department of Visual Arts at 475-5060.

